Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,110.88 ($27.77).

ULE stock opened at GBX 2,098.63 ($27.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,098.78.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Analyst Recommendations for Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

