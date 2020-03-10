XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
