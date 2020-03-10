XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report