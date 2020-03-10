XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

