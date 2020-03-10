STV Group’s (STVG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON:STVG opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Tuesday. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.04.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

