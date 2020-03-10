FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SRT opened at GBX 31.85 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. SRT Marine Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55).

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

