Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCAP. HSBC raised their price objective on Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital cut Tp Icap to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tp Icap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tp Icap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Shares of Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 356.90 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

