Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tp Icap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 356.90 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. Tp Icap has a 12-month low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.