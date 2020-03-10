Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1,625.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock worth $2,066,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

