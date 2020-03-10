Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.53.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

