Atria Investments LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.