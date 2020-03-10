Atria Investments LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $1,383,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,406. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $266.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 246.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

