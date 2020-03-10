Atria Investments LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

