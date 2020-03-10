Atria Investments LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

