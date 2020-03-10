Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

