Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

