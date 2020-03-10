Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

PACW opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

