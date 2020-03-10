Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

