Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 39,999 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,999 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,863,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after acquiring an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 717,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 377,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

NYSE:ATR opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

