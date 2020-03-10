Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

