Atria Investments LLC Acquires 10,002 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 726,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 896,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,184 shares of company stock worth $9,192,272. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Aegis increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.