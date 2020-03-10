BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

