BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 38,529 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

