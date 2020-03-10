Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equinix by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,798,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $10,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $574.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $430.88 and a 1 year high of $657.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.53.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

