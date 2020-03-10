BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,010 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 90,929 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

