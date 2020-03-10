BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $17.75 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $463.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.65 and a 200-day moving average of $468.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $336.04 and a twelve month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

