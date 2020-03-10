BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 186.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,614 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

