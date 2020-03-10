BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,254 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

NYSE:CAT opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.