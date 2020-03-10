BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $181.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $224.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

