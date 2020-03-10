BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,823 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

