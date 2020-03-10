U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.