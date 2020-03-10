BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,619 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after purchasing an additional 368,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after purchasing an additional 336,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

