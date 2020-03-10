BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $22.64 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,980 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

DHR opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.