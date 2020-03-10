General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 677,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $53,867,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after buying an additional 1,383,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.