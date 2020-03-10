BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 13,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $352.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.14. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

