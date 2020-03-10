BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328,422 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Enerplus worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 116.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,556 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,367,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 328,560 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 181,904 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 898,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 249,099 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. SunTrust Banks downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $896.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.77. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

