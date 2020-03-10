BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $26.91 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 119,660 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,638,000 after buying an additional 372,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.