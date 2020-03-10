BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $29.06 Million Investment in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 884,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,062,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Advanced Disposal Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 321,691 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

