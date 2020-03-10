BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

