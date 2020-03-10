BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

