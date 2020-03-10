BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 462,855 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 462,855 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of International Paper worth $30,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

