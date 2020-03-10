BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 61,502 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 103,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.