BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,889 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.