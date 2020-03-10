BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $32.51 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 877,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 344,889 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $32,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of PBA opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

