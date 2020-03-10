BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,673 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.49 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

