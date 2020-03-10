Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce sales of $198.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.44 million. Healthequity posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $531.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.50 million to $531.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $822.41 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $843.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthequity.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

