Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $449.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.83 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $515.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $3,849,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 354,178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $363.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

