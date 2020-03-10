Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to report $30.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.15 million and the highest is $30.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $122.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.49 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $147.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

PHR stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $359,871.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock valued at $64,266,151.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,782 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Phreesia by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.