Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.18 Million

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $67.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $267.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $267.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on III. ValuEngine lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.
III stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 million, a P/E ratio of 253.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.