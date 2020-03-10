Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will report $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742,033 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

