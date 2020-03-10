BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 80,628 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

