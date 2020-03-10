BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 98,247 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.30% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

NYSE WPM opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 711.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

